04:03 PM, December 19, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/19

Date: 12/19/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -1   -108   O 224.5   -110   -112  
 Current -1.5   -110   227.5   -108   -120  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +1   -112   U 224.5   -110   -104  
 Current +1.5   -110   227.5   -112   +102  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   30.6 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   14.4 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   14.0 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Jevon Carter   7.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   25.5 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   18.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   12.9 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SF  Herbert Jones   10.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Jose Alvarado   9.5 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 17 UTA -2.5 228.0 123-97
Thu, Dec 15 MEM +2.5 227.0 142-101
Tue, Dec 13 GS -2.5 232.0 128-111
Sun, Dec 11 HOU -10.0 227.0 97-92
Fri, Dec 09 DAL -1.0 224.5 106-105

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 17 PHO +3.0 227.5 118-114
Thu, Dec 15 UTA -1.0 232.0 132-129
Tue, Dec 13 UTA -2.0 232.5 121-100
Sun, Dec 11 PHO -4.0 227.0 129-124
Fri, Dec 09 PHO +1.5 229.5 128-117

Betting Insights:

  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021