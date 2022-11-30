BETTING NBA
12:09 PM, November 30, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/30

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -5.5   -110   O 226.5   -110   -225  
 Current -5.5   -114   228   -110   -220  
New York Knicks  Open +5.5   -110   U 226.5   -110   +188  
 Current +5.5   -108   228   -110   +184  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   30.9 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   17.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   13.5 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   15.8 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   11.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Jevon Carter   9.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   21.3 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   21.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   18.4 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.0 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   9.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. PG  Quentin Grimes   5.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 DAL -6.5 216.0 124-115
Fri, Nov 25 CLE -4.0 216.5 117-102
Wed, Nov 23 CHI -7.0 224.0 118-113
Mon, Nov 21 POR -9.5 213.5 119-111
Fri, Nov 18 PHI -1.0 211.5 110-102

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 29 DET -4.0 227.0 140-110
Sun, Nov 27 MEM +2.0 228.5 127-123
Fri, Nov 25 POR -3.5 217.0 132-129
Mon, Nov 21 OKC +1.5 228.5 129-119
Sun, Nov 20 PHO +6.0 226.5 116-95

Betting Insights:

  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Milwaukee Bucks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the New York Knicks off two or more days rest
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks off two or more days rest over their last 9 games
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks off two or more days rest over their last 14 games
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 13-4 (.765) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks off two or more days rest over their last 17 games
  • The Milwaukee Bucks have covered in their last 4 games vs. the New York Knicks on the road off two or more days rest