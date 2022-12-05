BETTING NBA
11:16 AM, December 5, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/05

Date: 12/05/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -9   -110   O 225.5   -110   -390  
 Current -9.5   -110   225.5   -110   -480  
Orlando Magic  Open +9   -110   U 225.5   -110   +310  
 Current +9.5   -110   225.5   -110   +370  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.8 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.4 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   13.7 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Khris Middleton   17.0 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
5. SG  Jevon Carter   8.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. C  Brook Lopez   15.3 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.8 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. SF  Franz Wagner   19.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. PG  Cole Anthony   14.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. C  Bol Bol   12.9 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PF  Moritz Wagner   8.5 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. PG  Markelle Fultz   8.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 03 CHA -2.0 221.0 105-96
Fri, Dec 02 LAL -8.0 231.0 133-129
Wed, Nov 30 NY -6.0 227.5 109-103
Sun, Nov 27 DAL -6.5 216.0 124-115
Fri, Nov 25 CLE -4.0 216.5 117-102

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 03 TOR +11.0 220.0 121-108
Fri, Dec 02 CLE +10.5 217.5 107-96
Wed, Nov 30 ATL +6.5 228.0 125-108
Mon, Nov 28 BKN +11.5 224.0 109-102
Sun, Nov 27 PHI -0.5 213.5 133-103

Betting Insights:

  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic on the road over their last 9 games
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic over their last 14 games