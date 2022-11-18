BETTING NBA
12:07 PM, November 18, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/18/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open +2   -110   O 218.5   -110   +110  
 Current +1.5   -108   212.5   -110   +100  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -2   -110   U 218.5   -110   -130  
 Current -1.5   -112   212.5   -110   -118  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   29.9 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.6 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   13.1 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   16.4 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.1 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SG  MarJon Beauchamp   7.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   32.3 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. PG  Tyrese Maxey   22.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   14.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   8.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PF  P.J. Tucker   4.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   8.4 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 CLE -2.0 218.5 113-98
Mon, Nov 14 ATL -4.0 225.0 121-106
Fri, Nov 11 SA +2.0 219.5 111-93
Wed, Nov 09 OKC -1.0 213.0 136-132
Mon, Nov 07 ATL -5.5 220.0 117-98

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 13 UTA -4.0 218.5 105-98
Sat, Nov 12 ATL -3.0 222.5 121-109
Thu, Nov 10 ATL +1.0 222.5 104-95
Mon, Nov 07 PHO +1.0 216.0 100-88
Fri, Nov 04 NY -2.0 220.5 106-104

Betting Insights:

  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Milwaukee Bucks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on the road