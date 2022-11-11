BETTING NBA
11:10 AM, November 11, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/11

Date: 11/11/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: At&t Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -5   -110   O 220.5   -110   +180  
 Current +2.5   -110   218.5   -110   +116  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +5   -110   U 220.5   -110   -215  
 Current -2.5   -110   220.5   -110   -136  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Bobby Portis   13.1 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
2. C  Brook Lopez   15.5 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. SG  Jevon Carter   8.1 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SF  Grayson Allen   10.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. SG  MarJon Beauchamp   5.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists
6. PG  George Hill   5.5 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. SF  Keldon Johnson   23.1 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.4 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. SG  Devin Vassell   20.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. PG  Tre Jones   12.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
5. C  Charles Bassey   7.3 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PF  Jeremy Sochan   6.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 OKC -1.0 213.0 136-132
Mon, Nov 07 ATL -5.5 220.0 117-98
Sat, Nov 05 OKC -5.5 219.0 108-94
Fri, Nov 04 MIN -2.5 225.0 115-102
Wed, Nov 02 DET -11.5 223.5 116-91

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 MEM +6.0 234.5 124-122
Mon, Nov 07 DEN +8.0 234.0 115-109
Sat, Nov 05 DEN +11.5 235.5 126-101
Fri, Nov 04 LAC +3.5 225.5 113-106
Wed, Nov 02 TOR +7.0 224.0 143-100

Betting Insights:

  • The San Antonio Spurs are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The San Antonio Spurs have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks off a loss
  • The San Antonio Spurs have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at home off a loss