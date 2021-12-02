Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/02

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors NBA Game Information

MIL (46-26) TOR (27-45) Date: 12/02/2021 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Milwaukee Bucks (-210) vs. Toronto Raptors (176) Moneyline (Current): Milwaukee Bucks ( -180 ) vs. Toronto Raptors ( 152 ) Spread (Open): Milwaukee Bucks (-5) vs. Toronto Raptors (5) Spread (Current): Milwaukee Bucks ( -4 ) vs. Toronto Raptors ( 4 ) Game Total (Open): 214.5 Game Total (Current): 215

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Milwaukee Bucks ( +700 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors (+13000 )

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Milwaukee Bucks (63.78%) vs. Toronto Raptors (36.22%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIL – 0.5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIL – 0 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors News and Notes

Milwaukee and Toronto are on two completely different paths right now. The Bucks are on a roll. They’ve won eight of their past ten games and averaged 113.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the Raptors have lost seven of their previous ten games and averaged 107.5 points per game over that period. The SportsGrid Model predicts the game will go over 215 points, giving that wager a five-star rating and an expected total of 224 points.

The Model also indicates that Milwaukee has a 63.78% chance of winning. This prediction plays into Toronto’s terrible home record. The Raptors have only won two of their ten contests at home. In addition to the Raps’ poor home record, the Bucks have won seven of their eleven road games. Milwaukee is also on an eight-game win streak, while the Raps are losers of three straight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is third in NBA scoring, averaging 27.6 points per game. Antetokounmpo’s player efficiency rating of 32.35 is second only to Nikola Jokic. At the other end of the court, Toronto has been leaning heavily on Fred VanVleet. VanVleet averages the most minutes per game in the NBA with 38.3. Toronto has also been dealing with some key injuries. OG Anunoby has been out since November 15th due to a hip injury, Gary Trent Jr. has been out since November 26th with a calf problem, and Khem Birch has been sidelined with a knee injury since November 21st. Trent has returned to practice but is still questionable for tonight’s game. These injuries will only make it harder for the Raptors to defend against Antetokounmpo.

Toronto’s fourth overall pick Scottie Barnes has been a bright spot for the team this season. He’s one of the early leading candidates for Rookie of the Year, sitting at +270 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Barnes is averaging 15.4 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. While Scottie B has been impressive, it’s not a good sign that the Raptors rely so heavily on a rookie’s play. The Model predicts the Bucks to win by 3.1 points, while the spread has them at -4, the narrowest of margins. The intelligent play seems to be a bet on the game going over 215 points and staying away from a valueless moneyline and a spread that looks too short.