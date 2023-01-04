BETTING NBA
12:47 PM, January 4, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/04

Date: 01/04/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -2   -114   O 229   -110   -134  
 Current +3   -110   230   -110   +134  
Toronto Raptors  Open +2   -106   U 229   -110   +114  
 Current -3   -110   230   -110   -158  

Projected Lineups:

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   32.8 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   14.1 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   14.8 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Pat Connaughton   7.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   26.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   18.6 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   17.9 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Precious Achiuwa   8.3 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 03 WAS -7.5 232.0 123-113
Sun, Jan 01 WAS -2.5 220.5 118-95
Fri, Dec 30 MIN -7.5 229.5 123-114
Wed, Dec 28 CHI -2.5 231.0 119-113
Sun, Dec 25 BOS +5.5 226.5 139-118

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 IND -1.5 233.0 122-114
Fri, Dec 30 PHO -2.0 221.5 113-104
Thu, Dec 29 MEM +4.5 230.5 119-106
Tue, Dec 27 LAC -3.5 218.5 124-113
Fri, Dec 23 CLE +4.5 214.0 118-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks