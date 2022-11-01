Minnesota Timberwolves @ Phoenix Suns Betting Preview and Picks

The earlier part of the night will have one eye on Game 3 of the World Series. Another eye will be glancing on Game 1 of TNT’s doubleheader as controversial Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets welcome the Chicago Bulls. My third eye will focus on the NHL on ESPN as the hottest team in hockey, the Boston Bruins, head to the Steel City to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Looks like I will need more eyes for the early going.

While all three of those games start at 8 p.m. ET or earlier, it’s the west coast primetime start time that has me excited. Rudy Gobert and the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves head to the desert to battle Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

Timberwolves @ Suns Game Information

Location: Footprint Center | Phoenix

Footprint Center | Phoenix Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: TNT/BSAZ

The Timberwolves are winners of two of their past three games and, at 4-3, sit 1.5 games back of the Portland Trail Blazers for the top spot in the NBA’s Northwest division. In a strange scheduling twist, the T-Wolves have already seen the San Antonio Spurs three times in their first seven games, dropping two decisions to the rebuilding club.

Phoenix has gotten out of the gates quickly, jumping to a 5-1 record to lead the Pacific division. The Suns have a 2.5-game lead over the Golden State Warriors. Devin Booker and company already handily defeated the defending champs, rolling over the Warriors 134-105 last week.

Phoenix comes in tonight as winners of four straight and looks to get back to the form that saw them reach the NBA Finals two years ago and not the team that was embarrassed by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Conference Semifinals last season.

Timberwolves @ Suns Game Odds on FanDuel

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+144) | Suns (-172)

(+144) | Suns (-172) Point Spread: Timberwolves +4 (-110) | Suns -4 (-110)

+4 (-110) | Suns -4 (-110) Total: Over 228.5 (-110) | Under 228.5 (-110)

The Suns are a perfect 3-0 at home this season, and Phoenix had the league’s top home record last season at 32-9. Paul’s bunch also went 3-0 against the Timberwolves and has won seven of the past eight meetings.

But Minnesota is a different squad than they were last year.

The huge offseason splash of acquiring Gobert has already paid dividends. Gobert leads the NBA with 14.7 rebounds per game and is among the league leaders shooting 60.6% from the field. Anthony Edwards is one of the favorites to take home Most Improved Player of the Year at +1100, and Karl-Anthony Towns is, well, Karl-Anthony Towns.

With the Suns missing big man DeAndre Ayton for tonight’s contest, they will have trouble dealing with a pair of seven-footers in Gobert and Towns. The glass and paint should be dominated by Minnesota tonight.

Giving Booker all the run he can handle will best serve Phoenix. Booker has been on fire and has scored 30+ in four of his last five. The 26-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, is averaging 29.3 points.

Booker is a huge reason the Suns are the highest-scoring team in the league, putting up 119 a night. Playing with Paul hasn’t hurt either, as the veteran playmaker is coming off a season-high 15 assists against Houston and leads the NBA with 10.8 helpers per game.

Timberwolves @ Suns Picks on FanDuel

Timberwolves ML (+144) | Timberwolves ML, OVER 228.5 (+331)

Timberwolves +4 (-110) | Gobert OVER 13.5 Rebounds (-130)

Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-113) | Paul UNDER 10.5 Assists (-140)

Minnesota should come out of the gates strong, knowing Phoenix is one of those teams they have to get by to take that next step in the West. With the bright lights of a national game, this is Minnesota’s chance to introduce the new Wolves to the country. Four points are too much, as this line was once three, and +144 on the moneyline is value you don’t want to pass up.

Booker should still get his, as the eight-year man has been unstoppable. While I expect Minnesota to have the advantage inside, they will have a tough time containing the perimeter and a shooter with Booker’s skill. The Kentucky alum had games of 28 and 29 against Minny last year.

For the T-Wolves, Gobert should be able to crash the boards at a high rate without the big body of Ayton clogging up the paint. The towering Frenchman has gone over 13.5 boards four times this year.

While Paul is the league leader in assists, 11 helpers is a tall order, even for CP3. Paul has gone under 10.5 three times this year and hit 11 on the nose once.

