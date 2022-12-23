BETTING NBA
12:20 PM, December 23, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/23

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +8.5   -110   O 232   -110   +300  
 Current +9.5   -114   230   -110   +340  
Boston Celtics  Open -8.5   -110   U 232   -110   -375  
 Current -9.5   -106   230   -110   -430  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   14.3 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   16.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.5 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   10.9 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.6 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.2 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
4. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   14.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. C  Al Horford   9.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SG  Derrick White   9.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 DAL +2.5 227.5 104-99
Mon, Dec 19 DAL +5.0 230.5 116-106
Sun, Dec 18 CHI +1.5 234.5 150-126
Fri, Dec 16 OKC +4.5 234.5 112-110
Wed, Dec 14 LAC +7.0 221.5 99-88

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 IND -9.5 232.5 117-112
Sun, Dec 18 ORL -10.0 223.0 95-92
Fri, Dec 16 ORL -13.0 226.0 117-109
Tue, Dec 13 LAL -4.0 237.0 122-118
Mon, Dec 12 LAC -4.0 225.5 113-93