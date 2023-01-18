BETTING NBA
12:42 PM, January 18, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/18/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +8   -112   O 237.5   -110   +270  
 Current +8.5   -110   236.5   -110   +300  
Denver Nuggets  Open -8   -108   U 237.5   -110   -335  
 Current -8.5   -110   236.5   -110   -375  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.9 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.1 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.3 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   8.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.4 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.0 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   18.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.6 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.5 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. SG  Bruce Brown   11.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 UTA -4.0 231.5 126-125
Sat, Jan 14 CLE +4.5 225.0 110-102
Fri, Jan 13 PHO -6.5 223.0 121-116
Wed, Jan 11 DET -6.0 233.0 135-118
Sun, Jan 08 HOU -3.5 233.0 104-96

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 17 POR -5.5 238.5 122-113
Sun, Jan 15 ORL -11.0 234.0 119-116
Fri, Jan 13 LAC +4.5 222.0 115-103
Wed, Jan 11 PHO -14.5 227.0 126-97
Mon, Jan 09 LAL -13.0 236.5 122-109

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road off two or more days rest over their last 9 games
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 11-2 (.846) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road over their last 13 games
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Denver Nuggets on the road off two or more days rest