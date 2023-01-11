BETTING NBA
11:36 AM, January 11, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/11/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -5.5   -110   O 228.5   -110   -235  
 Current -7   -110   230.5   -110   -270  
Detroit Pistons  Open +5.5   -110   U 228.5   -110   +194  
 Current +7   -110   230.5   -110   +220  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.7 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   14.0 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.5 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
2. PG  Killian Hayes   9.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. SF  Saddiq Bey   13.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Alec Burks   14.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 HOU -3.5 233.0 104-96
Fri, Jan 06 LAC -5.5 223.5 128-115
Wed, Jan 04 POR +1.0 234.0 113-106
Mon, Jan 02 DEN +4.0 231.0 124-111
Sat, Dec 31 DET -7.0 232.0 116-104

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 10 PHI +14.5 225.0 147-116
Sun, Jan 08 PHI +5.5 229.5 123-111
Fri, Jan 06 SA +1.5 237.0 121-109
Wed, Jan 04 GS +6.5 231.5 122-119
Mon, Jan 02 POR +9.5 232.0 135-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons off a win over their last 5 games