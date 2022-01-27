Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Model Breakdown

The teams have split the previous two meetings this season, although it’s difficult to read too much into either result. Since its 13 point loss in early November, Minnesota is a much-improved team, while Golden State was without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green when they were blown out 119-99 on January 16. One should expect a much closer contest this evening, with the Warriors favored by 6.5.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Game Information

MIN (24-23) GSW (35-13)

Date: 01/27/2022

Time: 10:00 PM

Venue: Chase Center

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Minnesota Timberwolves (190) vs. Golden State Warriors (-230) Moneyline (Current): Minnesota Timberwolves (215) vs. Golden State Warriors ( -260 ) Spread (Open): Minnesota Timberwolves (5.5) vs. Golden State Warriors (-5.5) Spread (Current): Minnesota Timberwolves ( 6.5 ) vs. Golden State Warriors ( -6.5 ) Game Total (Open): 228 Game Total (Current): 229

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Minnesota Timberwolves ( 16000 )

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors ( 450 )

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Minnesota Timberwolves (45.49%) vs. Golden State Warriors (54.51%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIN 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIN 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: N/A

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors News and Notes

The Timberwolves have won two straight games, and eight of their past 11, to climb a game over .500 – good for seventh in the Western Conference. Chris Finch’s squad is first in offensive rating since Minnesota’s starters returned from health and safety protocols on January 3, averaging over 118 points per game. This has coincided with a defense that’s been solid all season, sitting tenth in defensive efficiency.

The Warriors come in winners of three consecutive contests, the latest a 130-92 demolishing of the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday. All Warriors starters played fewer than 30 minutes on the night, so Steve Kerr’s group should be very well-rested.

Despite Tuesday’s impressive showing, Golden State hasn’t been nearly as proficient in 2022, posting a mark of 8-6. This includes nail-biting victories over the last-place Houston Rockets and a very shorthanded Utah Jazz team. G-State also suffered an ugly loss to the Indiana Pacers, who were without Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, and Caris LeVert. Curry has been going through an uncharacteristic shooting slump, scoring 19 points or less in seven of his past 11 games, while the team continues to work Klay Thompson back in the lineup. Since Thompson’s return on January 9, the Warriors are 15th in offensive rating, although as we just witnessed, the offense is capable of exploding on any given night.

One area that’s remained strong for Golden State is its defensive prowess. Despite losing Green to a multi-week injury (remains out tonight), the Warriors are still second in defensive rating without the defensive player of the year candidate. It should be a fun matchup against Minnesota’s upstart offense.

Overall, we anticipate tonight’s game coming down to the wire, evidenced by our model’s +1.3 expected margin. The T-Wolves are firing on all cylinders, and being given over five points on the road makes them an elite five-star play on the spread. We also have five stars for Minnesota’s +215 moneyline compared to our model’s fair moneyline of +120. It’s best to say away from the total in this one.