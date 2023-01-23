BETTING NBA
12:48 PM, January 23, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/23/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -6   -110   O 236   -110   -260  
 Current -5.5   -110   236   -110   -210  
Houston Rockets  Open +6   -110   U 236   -110   +215  
 Current +5.5   -110   236   -110   +176  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.3 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   8.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengn   15.2 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.1 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.0 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   12.3 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SF  JaeSean Tate   6.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 21 HOU -8.0 239.5 113-104
Thu, Jan 19 TOR +4.5 234.0 128-126
Wed, Jan 18 DEN +9.0 241.5 122-118
Mon, Jan 16 UTA -4.0 231.5 126-125
Sat, Jan 14 CLE +4.5 225.0 110-102

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 21 MIN +8.0 239.5 113-104
Wed, Jan 18 CHA +3.0 236.5 122-117
Mon, Jan 16 LAL +7.5 236.0 140-132
Sun, Jan 15 LAC +10.0 220.5 121-100
Fri, Jan 13 SAC +9.5 238.0 139-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets in 2022/2023
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2021/2022