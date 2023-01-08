BETTING NBA
11:22 AM, January 8, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/08/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -3.5   -114   O 229.5   -108   -164  
 Current -2   -110   228.5   -110   -132  
Houston Rockets  Open +3.5   -106   U 229.5   -112   +138  
 Current +2   -110   228.5   -110   +112  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.9 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. C  Naz Reid   10.6 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   19.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   14.5 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.9 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SF  JaeSean Tate   9.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
6. SF  Eric Gordon   11.5 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 LAC -5.5 223.5 128-115
Wed, Jan 04 POR +1.0 234.0 113-106
Mon, Jan 02 DEN +4.0 231.0 124-111
Sat, Dec 31 DET -7.0 232.0 116-104
Fri, Dec 30 MIL +7.5 229.5 123-114

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 05 UTA +7.0 231.5 131-114
Wed, Jan 04 NO +7.0 229.5 119-108
Mon, Jan 02 DAL +7.5 227.0 111-106
Sat, Dec 31 NY +3.5 221.5 108-88
Thu, Dec 29 DAL +10.0 226.5 129-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021