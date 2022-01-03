Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/03

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers NBA Game Information

MIN (16-20) LAC (19-18) Date: 01/03/2022 Time: 10:30 PM Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Minnesota Timberwolves (110) vs. LA Clippers (-130) Moneyline (Current): Minnesota Timberwolves ( 146 ) vs. LA Clippers ( -174 ) Spread (Open): Minnesota Timberwolves (2) vs. LA Clippers (-2) Spread (Current): Minnesota Timberwolves ( 4 ) vs. LA Clippers ( -4 ) Game Total (Open): 222 Game Total (Current): 216.5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Minnesota Timberwolves ( 16000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: LA Clippers ( 2400 )

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Minnesota Timberwolves (57.59%) vs. LA Clippers (42.41%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIN – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIN – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Game News and Notes

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes the Timberwolves on the road in LA tonight. According to the model, Minnesota has a 57.59 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -136, and an expected margin of victory of 2.2 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Timberwolves are a +146 on the moneyline and -4 on the spread. It’s always great when the model thinks a team will win outright and the oddsmakers have it the other way.

The Timberwolves are 15th in NBA scoring, averaging 108 points a game, while the Clippers are 24th with 105.5. LA is sixth on the other side of the ball, limiting opponents to 105.2 points a game, while Minnesota allows 109.1 points a game to sit 20th.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook , the total is set at 216.5, but the model thinks this game will be closer to 226.3.

The model likes Minnesota in this game, giving the moneyline, spread, and over the five-star stamp of approval.