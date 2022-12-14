BETTING NBA
01:22 PM, December 14, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/14

Date: 12/14/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +6   -110   O 223.5   -110   +210  
 Current +6   -110   224   -110   +190  
LA Clippers  Open -6   -110   U 223.5   -110   -255  
 Current -6   -110   224   -110   -230  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   22.7 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   14.2 Points, 12.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   16.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   10.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.5 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.8 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SF  Kawhi Leonard   13.1 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.3 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
4. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. PG  John Wall   12.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
6. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 12 POR +4.0 229.5 133-112
Sat, Dec 10 POR +5.5 230.0 124-118
Fri, Dec 09 UTA +0.5 234.5 118-108
Wed, Dec 07 IND -3.5 238.0 121-115
Sat, Dec 03 OKC -5.0 233.5 135-128

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 12 BOS +4.0 225.5 113-93
Sat, Dec 10 WAS -5.0 218.5 114-107
Thu, Dec 08 MIA +6.5 212.0 115-110
Wed, Dec 07 ORL -6.5 216.5 116-111
Mon, Dec 05 CHA -6.5 218.0 119-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at home since the start of 2020/2021