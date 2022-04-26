Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Model Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are set to collide for Game 5 tonight, with the series shifting back south all tied up at two.

The Timberwolves evened things up at home in Game 4 after a tightly contested 119-118 victory. Karl-Anthony Towns had a nice bounce-back game for Minnesota after struggling in Game 3, tallying a team-high 33 points in the win, while the hit-shooting Desmond Bane led all scorers with 34 for Memphis. The Timberwolves got more scoring from their role players in Game 4, with six players going for double figures, compared to just five for the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant was just given the Most Improved Player Award in the NBA this season and we’ll see if he can use that to propel the Grizzlies to a series lead.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Game Information

Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) | Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) Date: 04/26/2022 | Time: 7:30 PM Location: Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline Open: Timberwolves +240/ Grizzlies -295 | Current: Timberwolves +198/ Grizzlies -240 Spread Open: Timberwolves +7/ Grizzlies -7 | Current: Timberwolves +6/ Grizzlies -6 Game Total Open: 233 | Current: 232

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Minnesota Timberwolves +11000 Odds to Win NBA Championship: Memphis Grizzlies +1000 Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Analysis Even with the Grizzlies entering this series as the two-seed in the Western Conference, they haven’t exactly shown that dominance that we saw during the regular season, and a lot of that could have to do with how young and inexperienced this roster is. What’s interesting so far in this series is that we’ve only seen one of the four games decided by less than nine points, which is especially intriguing given the Grizzlies are favored by six on the spread tonight. We’ve seen both teams win games on the road and they’ve alternated wins, so you could make the case the Grizzlies are on the clock and looking to take control of this series at home. The SportsGrid betting model gives the home team Grizzlies a 68.14% win probability for this Game 5, but it doesn’t exactly inspire any confidence in looking towards either the moneyline or the spread. Where there might be an edge here though is with the total, where the model likes the under as a 4.5-star play. So far in this series, we’ve seen total points of 247, 220, 199, and 237 points, with the total for tonight currently set at 232.5.

