Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Model Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to get on the board tonight after being stunned by the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one at home. The Timberwolves beat up the second-seeded Grizzlies in game one and will look to extend their series lead tonight after posting a 130-117 victory.

Anthony Edwards recorded a game-high 36 points, while his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points and 13 rebounds. Ja Morant posted 32 points in the loss for Memphis and will look to see his team bounce back in game two tonight.

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies split four regular-season matchups this year, which shows that this series might be closer than a lot of people thought at first glance.