Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Model Preview
Overview
The Memphis Grizzlies will look to get on the board tonight after being stunned by the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one at home. The Timberwolves beat up the second-seeded Grizzlies in game one and will look to extend their series lead tonight after posting a 130-117 victory.
Anthony Edwards recorded a game-high 36 points, while his teammate Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points and 13 rebounds. Ja Morant posted 32 points in the loss for Memphis and will look to see his team bounce back in game two tonight.
The Timberwolves and Grizzlies split four regular-season matchups this year, which shows that this series might be closer than a lot of people thought at first glance.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Game Information
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Minnesota Timberwolves +10000
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Memphis Grizzlies +2000
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Analysis
The Grizzlies struggled on the defensive end in game one where the Timberwolves shot 50% from the floor and 39% from three, so there will need to be clear adjustments made for tonight after they allowed 130 points in the first game of this series. Anthony Edwards has made his mark on the postseason already, after a solid game one performance and with how we saw him perform in the play-in as well. The Grizzlies struggled to have an answer for Edwards and Towns in the paint and that’s something you’re going to have to watch closely in game two.
Memphis posted a 30-11 home record this year and beating them in back-t0-back games on their home court will be a difficult assignment for Minnesota in this spot tonight. Morant showed up in game one, but the Grizzlies will clearly need more from his supporting cast to play a bigger role in game two on both ends of the floor.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Minnesota Timberwolves (33.40%) vs Memphis Grizzlies (66.60%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIN 2.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIN 2 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 5 Stars
