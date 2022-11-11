BETTING NBA
11:24 AM, November 11, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/11

Date: 11/11/2022
Time: 09:30 PM
Venue: Fedexforum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +5   -110   O 235.5   -110   -215  
 Current +4   -110   233.5   -110   +148  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -5   -110   U 235.5   -110   +180  
 Current -4   -110   235.5   -110   -176  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. PF  Karl-Anthony Towns   21.3 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.8 Points, 13.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. SG  Anthony Edwards   21.3 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
4. PG  DAngelo Russell   14.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
5. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.8 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SF  Kyle Anderson   5.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   28.8 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
2. SG  Desmond Bane   24.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
3. C  Steven Adams   6.7 Points, 11.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Dillon Brooks   14.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Brandon Clarke   9.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. PF  Santi Aldama   9.2 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 PHO -1.5 224.0 129-117
Mon, Nov 07 NY -3.0 235.5 120-107
Sat, Nov 05 HOU -8.0 234.5 129-117
Fri, Nov 04 MIL +2.5 225.0 115-102
Tue, Nov 01 PHO +4.0 227.5 116-107

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 SA -6.0 234.5 124-122
Mon, Nov 07 BOS +3.5 231.0 109-106
Sun, Nov 06 WAS -9.5 225.0 103-97
Fri, Nov 04 CHA -11.0 226.5 130-99
Wed, Nov 02 POR -5.5 227.5 111-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 8-5 (.615) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at home off a win
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 11-4 (.733) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at home over their last 15 games
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 21-10 (.677) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves over their last 31 games