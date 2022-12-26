BETTING NBA
12:39 PM, December 26, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/26/2022

Date: 12/26/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: FTX Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +5   -110   O 223.5   -110   +176  
 Current +4.5   -110   223.5   -110   +164  
Miami Heat  Open -5   -110   U 223.5   -110   -210  
 Current -4.5   -110   223.5   -110   -198  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.2 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   16.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   14.0 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   20.8 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.8 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   21.4 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   14.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
5. SG  Victor Oladipo   8.6 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. PF  Caleb Martin   10.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 BOS +9.5 229.0 121-109
Wed, Dec 21 DAL +2.5 227.5 104-99
Mon, Dec 19 DAL +5.0 230.5 116-106
Sun, Dec 18 CHI +1.5 234.5 150-126
Fri, Dec 16 OKC +4.5 234.5 112-110

 

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 IND -6.0 223.5 111-108
Tue, Dec 20 CHI -1.5 221.5 113-103
Sat, Dec 17 SA -8.0 222.0 111-101
Thu, Dec 15 HOU -2.5 218.0 111-108
Wed, Dec 14 OKC -2.5 222.5 110-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021