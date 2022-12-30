BETTING NBA
11:37 AM, December 30, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/30

Date: 12/30/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +5   -110   O 226.5   -110   +172  
 Current +6.5   -114   229.5   -110   +194  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -5   -110   U 226.5   -110   -205  
 Current -6.5   -106   229.5   -110   -240  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.5 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   16.8 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.8 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. C  Naz Reid   10.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.7 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. C  Brook Lopez   14.8 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   13.6 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SF  Grayson Allen   10.3 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SG  Pat Connaughton   7.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SG  Jevon Carter   7.5 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 NO +6.5 233.5 119-118
Mon, Dec 26 MIA +0.5 222.0 113-110
Fri, Dec 23 BOS +9.5 229.0 121-109
Wed, Dec 21 DAL +2.5 227.5 104-99
Mon, Dec 19 DAL +5.0 230.5 116-106

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 CHI -2.5 231.0 119-113
Sun, Dec 25 BOS +5.5 226.5 139-118
Fri, Dec 23 BKN +2.0 229.5 118-100
Wed, Dec 21 CLE +2.5 216.5 114-106
Mon, Dec 19 NO +0.5 227.5 128-119