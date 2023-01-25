BETTING NBA
11:16 AM, January 25, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/25

Date: 01/25/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +2   -112   O 231.5   -110   +110  
 Current +2.5   -108   229.5   -110   +120  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -2   -108   U 231.5   -110   -130  
 Current -2.5   -112   229.5   -110   -142  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.3 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.3 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   8.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   21.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.8 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
3. SF  Naji Marshall   10.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. SF  Herbert Jones   9.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   7.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 23 HOU -6.0 233.0 119-114
Sat, Jan 21 HOU -8.0 239.5 113-104
Thu, Jan 19 TOR +4.5 234.0 128-126
Wed, Jan 18 DEN +9.0 241.5 122-118
Mon, Jan 16 UTA -4.0 231.5 126-125

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 24 DEN +3.0 232.5 99-98
Sun, Jan 22 MIA +7.0 217.5 100-96
Fri, Jan 20 ORL -1.0 229.5 123-110
Wed, Jan 18 MIA +3.0 219.5 124-98
Mon, Jan 16 CLE +7.5 223.5 113-103