BETTING NBA
12:22 PM, December 28, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/28

Date: 12/28/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +6.5   -108   O 232.5   -110   +230  
 Current +6.5   -108   232.5   -110   +220  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -6.5   -112   U 232.5   -110   -280  
 Current -6.5   -112   232.5   -110   -270  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.4 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.9 Points, 12.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   16.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
4. C  Naz Reid   10.5 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   25.2 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   19.3 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.9 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SF  Herbert Jones   10.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   8.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 MIA +0.5 222.0 113-110
Fri, Dec 23 BOS +9.5 229.0 121-109
Wed, Dec 21 DAL +2.5 227.5 104-99
Mon, Dec 19 DAL +5.0 230.5 116-106
Sun, Dec 18 CHI +1.5 234.5 150-126

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 IND -2.0 234.5 113-93
Fri, Dec 23 OKC +2.5 233.0 128-125
Thu, Dec 22 SA -8.5 227.5 126-117
Mon, Dec 19 MIL -0.5 227.5 128-119
Sat, Dec 17 PHO +3.0 227.5 118-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road off a loss over their last 5 games