01:27 PM, December 16, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/16/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +1.5   -110   O 231.5   -110   +102  
 Current +1.5   -108   231.5   -110   +106  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open -1.5   -110   U 231.5   -110   -120  
 Current -1.5   -112   231.5   -110   -124  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   22.5 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   16.6 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   14.1 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
5. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.5 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   10.6 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   14.8 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PF  Darius Bazley   5.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PF  Aleksej Pokusevski   8.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 LAC +7.0 221.5 99-88
Mon, Dec 12 POR +4.0 229.5 133-112
Sat, Dec 10 POR +5.5 230.0 124-118
Fri, Dec 09 UTA +0.5 234.5 118-108
Wed, Dec 07 IND -3.5 238.0 121-115

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 MIA +2.5 222.5 110-108
Mon, Dec 12 DAL +8.5 227.5 121-114
Sat, Dec 10 CLE +4.5 218.5 110-102
Wed, Dec 07 MEM +8.0 233.0 123-102
Mon, Dec 05 ATL +6.0 236.5 121-114