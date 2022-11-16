BETTING NBA
03:02 PM, November 16, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/16

Date: 11/16/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -5   -110   O 223.5   -110   -210  
 Current -7.5   -110   223.5   -110   -300  
Orlando Magic  Open +5   -110   U 223.5   -110   +176  
 Current +7.5   -110   223.5   -110   +245  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. PF  Karl-Anthony Towns   21.3 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   14.0 Points, 12.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. SG  Anthony Edwards   20.9 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. PG  DAngelo Russell   14.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SF  Kyle Anderson   6.1 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Orlando Magic

1. SF  Franz Wagner   18.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Suggs   11.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. C  Bol Bol   11.6 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
4. C  Mo Bamba   6.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. PF  Chuma Okeke   6.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SG  Terrence Ross   9.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 13 CLE +2.0 221.5 129-124
Fri, Nov 11 MEM +4.0 233.5 114-103
Wed, Nov 09 PHO -1.5 224.0 129-117
Mon, Nov 07 NY -3.0 235.5 120-107
Sat, Nov 05 HOU -8.0 234.5 129-117

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 14 CHA +1.5 225.0 112-105
Fri, Nov 11 PHO +7.5 214.5 114-97
Wed, Nov 09 DAL +8.5 213.0 94-87
Mon, Nov 07 HOU -5.0 224.5 134-127
Sat, Nov 05 SAC +4.5 228.5 126-123

Betting Insights:

  • The Orlando Magic are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Orlando Magic have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves off a loss
  • The Orlando Magic are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves off two or more days rest over their last 7 games