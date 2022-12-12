BETTING NBA
12:31 PM, December 12, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/12

Date: 12/12/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +4.5   -110   O 231.5   -110   +164  
 Current +4   -110   231.5   -110   +148  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -4.5   -110   U 231.5   -110   -196  
 Current -4   -110   231.5   -110   -176  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   22.9 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   14.1 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   16.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   27.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
2. SG  Anfernee Simons   24.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   22.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.5 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.8 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. SF  Justise Winslow   7.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 10 POR +5.5 230.0 124-118
Fri, Dec 09 UTA +0.5 234.5 118-108
Wed, Dec 07 IND -3.5 238.0 121-115
Sat, Dec 03 OKC -5.0 233.5 135-128
Wed, Nov 30 MEM +3.0 232.0 109-101

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 10 MIN -5.5 230.0 124-118
Thu, Dec 08 DEN +2.0 227.5 121-120
Sun, Dec 04 IND -5.0 233.0 116-100
Sat, Dec 03 UTA +5.0 226.5 116-111
Wed, Nov 30 LAL +6.0 224.0 128-109

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at home over their last 9 games
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at home over their last 13 games