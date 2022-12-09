BETTING NBA
12:09 PM, December 9, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/09

Date: 12/09/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +2.5   -110   O 236.5   -110   +118  
 Current +2.5   -112   236.5   -110   +118  
Utah Jazz  Open -2.5   -110   U 236.5   -110   -138  
 Current -2.5   -108   236.5   -110   -138  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.1 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   15.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.3 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.6 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SF  Kyle Anderson   6.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.2 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   19.8 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
3. SG  Malik Beasley   13.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. C  Kelly Olynyk   13.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. PG  Mike Conley   10.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
6. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.4 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 IND -3.5 238.0 121-115
Sat, Dec 03 OKC -5.0 233.5 135-128
Wed, Nov 30 MEM +3.0 232.0 109-101
Mon, Nov 28 WAS +1.0 227.5 142-127
Sun, Nov 27 GS +2.0 237.5 137-114

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 GS -5.5 231.0 124-123
Sat, Dec 03 POR -5.0 226.5 116-111
Fri, Dec 02 IND -4.0 241.0 139-119
Wed, Nov 30 LAC -7.5 222.5 125-112
Mon, Nov 28 CHI -2.0 235.0 114-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz since the start of 2020/2021