BETTING NBA
04:40 PM, November 28, 2022

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/28

Date: 11/28/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -1.5   -110   O 228.5   -110   -120  
 Current -1   -110   227.5   -110   -116  
Washington Wizards  Open +1.5   -110   U 228.5   -110   +102  
 Current +1   -110   227.5   -110   -102  

Projected Lineups:

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. PF  Karl-Anthony Towns   21.4 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. SG  Anthony Edwards   22.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   14.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
4. C  Rudy Gobert   13.5 Points, 12.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SF  Kyle Anderson   6.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SG  Jaylen Nowell   9.8 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   20.3 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   23.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. SF  Deni Avdija   7.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   9.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
5. SF  Corey Kispert   8.9 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SG  Will Barton   8.0 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 GS +2.0 237.5 137-114
Fri, Nov 25 CHA -6.0 226.5 110-108
Wed, Nov 23 IND -1.5 238.0 115-101
Mon, Nov 21 MIA -8.5 220.5 105-101
Sat, Nov 19 PHI -3.5 218.0 112-109

 

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 BOS +8.5 220.0 130-121
Fri, Nov 25 MIA +3.0 212.5 110-107
Wed, Nov 23 MIA +5.0 208.0 113-105
Sun, Nov 20 CHA -5.0 220.5 106-102
Fri, Nov 18 MIA -7.5 216.5 107-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Washington Wizards are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Washington Wizards are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Washington Wizards are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves off a loss over their last 5 games
  • The Washington Wizards have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves off two or more days rest