Montrezl Harrell is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop last month. According to the Charlotte Observer, Harrell was pulled over in Kentucky on May 12th for driving too closely to the vehicle in front of him.

The trooper stopped the Hornets big man in Madison County and reportedly “observed odor of marijuana” at the time. Harrell admitted to having a small amount on him, and the vehicle was then searched. The officer found three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in a backpack in the back seat.

Harrell, who stated that the 2020 Honda Pilot was a rental car, was charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana.

Under Kentucky law, possessing or trafficking eight or more ounces but below five pounds is a Class D Felony for first-time offenders. Punishment for the offense ranges from 1-to 5 years of jail time to go along with fines between $1000 and $10,000.

The Charlotte Hornets have yet to comment on the situation.