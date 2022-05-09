Monty Williams Wins NBA Coach of the Year Award

Overview

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Monty Williams has won this year’s NBA Coach of the Year award. Williams led the Phoenix Suns to the best record in the league at 64-18 and the top seed in the Western Conference.

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has won the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year award, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams led the franchise to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 9, 2022

The former New York Knicks small forward was able to get the most out of his Suns squad despite substantial injuries to his biggest stars. Devin Booker, the team’s leading scorer, missed 14 games, and floor general and Suns assists leader Chris Paul played only 65. Even through such adversity, Phoenix dominated the West, finishing eight games ahead of the second-place Memphis Grizzlies.

While it may not be for any personal hardware, Williams will have to guide Phoenix through some adversity once again to continue his chase for the league’s most coveted trophy. After jumping out to a 2-0 series lead, the Suns dropped two straight in Dallas to find themselves all knotted up heading into Game 5.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Suns as -6 point favorites on Tuesday night as the set shifts back to Arizona.