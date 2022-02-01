Moses Moody in Warriors Starting Lineup Against Rockets

Draymond Green’s back injury forced the Golden State Warriors to shift their lineup, moving Otto Porter Jr. into the starting rotation. However, Porter Jr. was given the night off against the Houston Rockets, creating a hole that Moses Moody will fill.

95.7 The Game confirmed that Moody would be starting in the two-spot on Monday night.

Warriors starters tonight: Steph Curry Moses Moody Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Kevon Looney — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 31, 2022

The rookie has appeared in 27 games, but Monday night’s contest will be just his second start in the NBA. Moody put up just two points on 1-of-6 shooting in his first appearance. He’ll have a chance to improve his stats against the Rockets’ 30th opponent ranked defense against shooting guards, per FanDuel’s ratings.

Moody’s presence shifted Klay Thompson to small forward and Andrew Wiggins to power forward against the Rockets.

Golden State has won five in a row, heading into Monday night’s contest. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Warriors listed as -10 chalk, with the total set at 230.5