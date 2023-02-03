MRI on Ben Simmons's Knee Comes Back Clean

Simmons continues to deal with soreness in the area, forcing him to miss the Nets’ last three games. Brooklyn’s latest game was a 139-96 blowout loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old remains day-to-day, with Nets brass hoping he can do more in practice and return to the court soon. After missing all of last season due to mental health issues and a back injury, Simmons has struggled in 2022-23, averaging just 7.4 points along with 6.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists across 27.3 minutes per contest (37 games), all career lows.
Simmons’s unavailability/poor performance is even more frustrating, considering the Nets are without superstar Kevin Durant due to a sprained MCL. With Vaughn’s patience seemingly wearing thin, it will be interesting to see what type of role Simmons plays in the second half of the season.
Brooklyn is back in action Saturday at home against the Washington Wizards.
