Myles Turner to Remain with Indiana Pacers

Center Myles Turner will continue to call Indiana home – at least for now. Speaking on 107.5 The Fan, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said Turner would remain with the organization for the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
“Myles Turner will be with the Pacers on opening night.”
“From a basketball standpoint, he’s an outstanding fit on the court for us,” said Buchanan.
Entering the final season of a four-year, $80 million contract, Turner has long been the subject of trade rumors, most recently being linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in a potential deal involving point guard Russell Westbrook.
While that particular trade appears unlikely, Buchanan did not rule out the possibility of moving the talented big man at some point during the season, “Other teams around the league value him, too,” said Buchanan. “So, it’s always gonna be our job to listen if it helps improve the team.”
Limited by injuries, Turner appeared in 42 games for the Pacers last season, averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks in 29.4 minutes per contest.
