Names to Watch in the 2K23 Las Vegas Summer League Part 2

The Las Vegas Summer League will have talent everywhere, as displayed in Part 1, and with more players to keep an eye on, it calls for a sequel.

Miami Heat: Nikola Jovic

Nikola Jovic was an exciting name heading into the draft. He fell to the end of the first round before the Miami Heat selected Jovic with the 27th overall pick.

The overseas sensation has been compared to the reigning MVP of the league, Nikola Jokic, and not just because only one vowel separates their names. At 6-foot-11, the ceiling for Jovic is very high, he has the skills to be a great player in this league, and now will have his chance to show that for the Heat.

Overseas, Jovic averaged 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in only 24.8 minutes per game. The 19-year-old forward could be the next big international talent.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Omer Yurtseven

Milwaukee Bucks: MarJon Beauchamp

If his play matches his name, MarJon Beauchamp could be a legend and champion. The Milwaukee Bucks drafted Beauchamp in the 2022 NBA Draft with the 24th overall pick. At 6-foot-6, he has the size to be a nice depth piece for the Bucks and battle for rotation minutes among the team’s front court.

Beauchamp played with the NBA G-League Ignite team and averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Considering the G-League has some NBA talent to compete with, the 21-year-old looks to prove he can compete with the best in the NBA.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Hugo Besson, Matthew Hurt

Minnesota Timberwolves: Wendell Moore Jr.

Wendell Moore Jr. was selected 26th overall in this year’s NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Moore Jr. stands at only 6-foot-5, and while he may be on the shorter side of an ideal NBA forward, he has all the tools of an NBA frontcourt man.

The Virginia native spent three years at Duke University and averaged more than 20 minutes per game in each season. In his final year at Duke, Moore Jr. averaged 13.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, all while shooting over 40% from three. The 20-year-old could be a nice addition to Minnesota’s young roster and a solid role player off the bench.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Walker Kessler, Josh Minott

New Orleans Pelicans: Dyson Daniels

With the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Dyson Daniels. Daniels played on the NBA G-League Ignite team last year and has reportedly impressed the Pelicans’ coaching staff at Summer League practice.

The 19-year-old Australian averaged 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in his one year in the G-League. Daniels could be a great addition to an already young Pelicans’ core. Learning behind a vet like CJ McCollum could do wonders for the rookie’s game.

Others to Keep an Eye On: EJ Liddell, Dereon Seabron

New York Knicks: Quentin Grimes

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected Quentin Grimes with the 25th overall pick. Grimes spent his first collegiate year at the University of Kansas before transferring to the University of Houston, where he took a giant leap. In his final NCAA season, Grimes averaged 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

However, in his rookie season, Grimes’ game didn’t translate to the NBA as quickly as hoped. As every rookie, the former AAC Tournament MVP had his fair share of good and bad moments in the league. Grimes averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in his rookie year.

With the Knicks trading Alec Burks off to clear cap space to land Jalen Brunson, the Knicks need a reliable bench scoring option. Grimes could earn his way up the depth chart with a strong Summer League outing.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Trevor Keels, Jericho Sims

Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren was the second overall pick in this year’s draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The young big man was atop many teams’ draft boards as the number one talent in the 2022 draft class. Holmgren is being called a unicorn before the NBA season even starts, and he’s proved his skills so far in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Holmgren played one year at Gonzaga University. In his time at Gonzaga, he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. AT 7-foot-1, Holmgren has a center’s height and a guard’s skill set.

There is a concern about how Holmgren’s body type and weight will affect his NBA career, but so far, so good. The Las Vegas Summer League will be very telling on how Holmgren’s game may translate to the league.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski

Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero

The first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft is set to make his Summer League debut in Las Vegas and will have plenty of eyes on him. Banchero was a late riser to be the number one overall pick, but on draft night, the Orlando Magic couldn’t resist his talent.

In the ACC Rookie of the Year’s first season at Duke University, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. The former Blue Devil’s elite talent and playmaking for a big man could be the start of this Magic franchise turning their rebuild around in the right direction.

Others to Keep an Eye On: R.J. Hampton, Caleb Houston

Philadelphia 76ers: Paul Reed

Paul Reed is a bit of a late bloomer. The 23-year-old was drafted with the 58th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020. Reed has had a rough start to his NBA career, buried in the depth chart.

The DePaul alum has averaged 3.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in his first two years in the league. With the 76ers reforming their roster, Reed may be able to take advantage of the Summer League and earn himself rotation minutes.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Charles Bassey, Charlie Brown Jr., Isaiah Joe, Jaden Springer

Phoenix Suns: McKinley Wright IV

McKinley Wright IV was added to the Suns roster after his time with the Timberwolves ended.

Wright went undrafted in 2021 and made it one year in Minnesota before being waived. However, his four-year college career was filled with consistent scoring and playmaking. Wright averaged 14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in four seasons at the University of Colorado.

The three-time All-Pac-12 first-team member may not be a lock to make the team, but he will undoubtedly be fun to watch in Summer League.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Asbjorn Midtgaard, Dejan Vasiljevic

Portland Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe

Shaedon Sharpe was the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft for the Portland Trail Blazers. It was reported that Damien Lillard was a driving factor for the pursuit of Sharpe throughout the draft process. Considering what is expected of the rookie, it makes sense why the All-Star wanted to add him to the squad.

Sharpe decided to skip his freshman year at the University of Kentucky to prepare for the NBA Draft. While the former Wildcat has undeniable talent, the 6-foot-6 guard hasn’t played against elite competition since high school. The lack of experience for the 19-year-old may be something to watch, but Sharpe should be fun to watch this Summer.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Luka Garza, Keon Johnson, Greg Brown III

Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray

The Sacramento Kings selected Keegan Murray with the fourth overall pick this year. Murray is an elite scorer and has already proved it in his college career and the San Francisco Summer League.

The 21-year-old spent two years at the University of Iowa, and Murray’s second-year leap is what rocketed his name up the draft board. In his second and final season at Iowa, the Cedar Rapids native averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Murray could make a significant impact as a rookie for the Kings, who look ready to finally compete after a decade of mediocracy.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Keon Ellis, DJ Steward

San Antonio Spurs: Malaki Branham

With the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected Malaki Branham out of Ohio State. Branham was San Antonio’s second selection on draft night following the lottery pick of Jeremy Sochan, ninth overall.

The former Buckeye spent his only collegiate year at Ohio State and averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. The 6-foot-5 guard should have a good chance to make a name for himself on the Summer League roster as recent news broke that Sochan and Joe Wieskamp will both be inactive in Las Vegas.

Branham could be a nice start to the Spurs’ rebuilding process as they recently traded away star guard Dejounte Murray.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Joshua Primo, Blake Wesley

Toronto Raptors: Christian Koloko

The Toronto Raptors selected Christian Koloko with the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After Koloko’s best season at the University of Arizona, averaging 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, the big man declared for the NBA Draft. The Raptors felt an urge to grab the 7-footer and add a quality depth piece to their front court.

Koloko could compete for rotation minutes and maybe a more prominent role down the line.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Armoni Brooks, Ron Harper Jr., D.J. Wilson

Utah Jazz: Johnny Juzang

Following a solid college career, Johnny Juzang shockingly went undrafted before signing with the Utah Jazz as an undrafted free agent.

Juzang transferred to UCLA after his freshman year at Kentucky and made a name for himself in the PAC-12. Juzang averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in his college career.

Juzang has shown potential in college, and the Jazz have given him the opportunity to show the rest of the league why he should have been selected in the draft.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Jared Butler, Tacko Fall

Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis

The tenth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Johnny Davis will be making his debut for the Washington Wizards in Las Vegas. He could be a great option to pair with Bradley Beal down the road, and the Wizards feel that Davis could learn a lot under Beal as a rookie.

Davis played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin and averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in his final year. Davis could be a great fit in the Wizards’ backcourt, and he will get his chance to showcase his talent in Las Vegas.

Others to Keep an Eye On: Devon Dotson, Vernon Carey Jr., Davion Mintz

The Las Vegas Summer League will have an abundance of talent, and each player will be playing with something to prove. It should be great basketball to watch as we get one step closer to the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season.