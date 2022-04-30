Naz Reid Questionable for Timberwolves' Must-Win Game 6 vs. Grizzlies

It is not like Reid has been an essential factor in this series, but his absence would put a little more pressure on Karl-Anthony Towns up front. That being said, Reid is coming off one of his most productive games of the set after shooting a personal series-best 57 percent in 13 minutes on Tuesday night.
The undrafted big out of LSU got his most court time in Game 2 when the T’wolves were blown out by 28 points in Memphis. While much of his numbers came in garbage time, Reid filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks.
Jarred Vanderbilt is the most likely candidate to see a boost should Reid not suit up. Greg Monroe could also get a sniff but seeing as he’s clocked six seconds, yes, seconds in the set, don’t count on it.
