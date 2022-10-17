NBA 10-Day Contract: How Much is an NBA 10-Day Contract?

Most NBA rosters are filled with a couple of high-dollar stars, a number of mid-level players, young players on rookie deals, and then a few veteran minimum contracts to round things out. However, once the season begins and players start to get injured, roster flexibility becomes important, and fill-in players can be given a shot using a ten-day contract.

How Much is an NBA 10-Day Contract

There is no set answer for this as the contracts are within a range of $61,000 to $175,000 and last exactly ten days. The exact dollar value of the contract is determined by the player’s experience and years in the National Basketball Association. After a ten-day contract, the team must choose to keep the player on the squad or release him. There are a couple of different types of ten-day contracts: the standard ten-day contract and the hardship ten-day contract. Teams are only allowed to sign the same player twice with the standard ten-day, while the hardship variety allows for more than two chances. In addition, the standard ten-day contract counts against the salary cap, while the hardship ten-day deals do not.

Again, there are several factors that determine the total value of each ten-day contract, but in general, the minimum salary is divided by the number of calendar days in the season to determine the daily salary. That number is then multiplied by ten to determine the dollar value of the player’s ten-day contract. Again, experience plays a factor, as a 12-year vet is going to be paid a lot more than a first-year rookie because the contract is essentially the minimum salary pro-rated for ten days.

Players on ten-day contracts typically don’t amount to much more than roster filler during times of injury, but a few players have seized their opportunities and turned the ten-day deal into a long and prosperous career. Seth Curry took ten-day deals with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies and parlayed his play into an annual salary of more than $8.2 million. Hassan Whiteside bounced from Marshall to the NBA to the then G-League (now the Development League), China, and Lebanon before finding his way back to the league and being rewarded with a huge contract for nearly $25 million annually. For most, the ten-day contract is a nice payday and a chance to showcase yourself to NBA teams. A few have turned that into major success, and teams will continue to be on the lookout for the next player to make the most of his chance.