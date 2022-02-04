NBA Announces Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves

The supporting cast for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game was announced on Thursday. Shams Charania confirmed that Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, and Fred VanVleet would be representing the East.

They join the previously announced starters DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid.

2022 NBA East All-Star reserves: Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Fred VanVleet. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2022

Garland and VanVleet are first-time All-Stars, representing the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, respectively. Garland leads a resurgent Cavs team in scoring, helping them to the fifth-seed in the Eastern Conference. VanVleet is having a career year, setting high marks in points, rebounds, and assists.

The rest of the reserves are well-seasoned, but none more so than Harden. The Beard will be making his 10th All-Star Game appearance. This will be Butler’s sixth, Middleton and Tatum’s third, and LaVine’s second.

All players will be added to the player pool for the fantasy draft on February 10 where they will be selected by Team LeBron or Team Durant for the All-Star weekend festivities.

