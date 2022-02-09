NBA Announces Skills Competition Participants

The NBA All-Star weekend is approaching, and the league confirmed participants for their skills competition taking place on Saturday, February 19.

The marquee ATT Slam Dunk contest features four players who are new to the competition. Obi Toppin is the lone returning participant, looking to improve his second-place finish last season. He’ll have to out-dunk first-timers Cole Anthony, Jalen Green, and Juan Toscano Anderson.

Cleveland will see the NBA crown a new Moutain Dew Three-Point Contest winner in Cleveland. The feature players are Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Zach LaVine, CJ McCollum, Patty Mills, Karl-Anthony Towns, Fred VanVleet, and Trae Young. The competition is primarily newcomers, as McCollum and LaVine will participate in their third contest, while Young’s second three-point contest.

The Taco Bell Skills Challenge will feature three teams as they run through a gauntlet of challenges. Team Cavs features Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. Team Antetokounmpos features Giannis, Alexandros, and Thanasis. At the same time, The Rookies are represented by Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, and Josh Giddey.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have wagering options available; stay tuned as All-Star Weekend approaches!