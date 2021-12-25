NBA Betting Guide for December 25th: Christmas Edition

It’s that time of year again when your family gets together to open presents and eat turkey, while your uncle gets drunk on egg nog and watches basketball all day. We have five games on the docket, as long as everything goes to plan. Saturday’s games in order of air time are Hawks vs. Knicks at 12:00 PM ET, Celtics vs. Bucks at 2:30 PM ET, Warriors vs. Suns 5:00 PM ET, Nets vs. Lakers at 8:00 PM ET, and Mavericks vs. Jazz at 10:30 PM ET.

Get your egg nog ready because you have a lot to get through.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Hawks +198 / Knicks -240

Spread: Hawks -110 (+6) / Knicks -110 (-6)

Total: Over 207 (-108) Under 207 (-112)

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks News, Analysis, and Picks

Atlanta has mixed results on the court as of late, going 4-6 over its past ten games. Trae Young leads the Hawks in scoring, averaging 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, four rebounds per game. However, Young is under COVID protocols and is not expected to be cleared by game-time.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are 3-7 over their previous ten games. New York is led by Julius Randle, who’s putting up 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists a night. Star point guard Kemba Walker has been having a down year but went off the other night against the Wizards. In the Knicks 117-124 loss to Washington, Walker has a game-high 44 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds. But before December 18th, Walker was scratched for nine straight games.

The Hawks are sixth in NBA scoring, averaging 110.6 points per game, while the Knicks are 22nd with 106.2.

If we look at the statistics, it’s more likely that Walker will return to his season averages but expect the two teams to eclipse 207 points easily.

The Picks: Hawks Moneyline (+198), Total: Over 207 (-108), Kemba Walker – Points + Rebounds + Assists: Under 30.5 (-104)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Celtics +220 / Bucks -270

Spread: Celtics -110 (+6.5) / Bucks -110 (-6.5)

Total: Over 220.5 (-108) Under 220.5 (-112)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks News, Analysis, and Picks

Here’s a game that features total opposites. Milwaukee has gone 6-4 over the past ten, while Boston has gone 4-6.

The Bucks are eighth in NBA scoring, averaging 110.3 per game, while the Celtics manage 108.4 to sit 14th.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the Celtics. Tatum leads the team in scoring, putting up 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Brown is second, with 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Meanwhile, the Bucks leading scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo has been sidelined for five straight games due to COVID-19 protocols, but he is expected to be cleared for Saturday’s game. Antetokounmpo averages 27.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

The Picks: Bucks Moneyline (-270), Total: Over 220.5 (-108), Jrue Holiday – Points + Rebounds + Assists: Under 30.5 (-115)

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Warriors +200 / Suns -245

Spread: Warriors -110 (+6) / Suns -110 (-6)

Total: Over 215 (-112) Under 215 (-108)

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns News, Analysis, and Picks

If there is a marquee game today, this is it. The Suns are first in the West at 26-5, while the Warriors are right behind them at 26-6. Golden State is 7-3 over their past ten, while Phoenix is 8-2. They are also two of the highest-scoring teams in the NBA. The Suns are third overall, averaging 111.8 points a game, while the Warriors are fourth at 111.5.

Phoenix has won five in a row and 15 straight at home, while the Warriors have won five of their previous six.

Golden State is, of course, led by Stephen Curry, who is second in the NBA in scoring, putting up 27.7 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds a night. Meanwhile, Devin Booker leads the Suns, averaging 23.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

This game is going to be close and high-scoring. If you watch any game today, make it this one.

The Picks: Warriors Moneyline (+200), Total: Over 215 (-112)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Nets +102 / Lakers -120

Spread: Nets -110 (+1.5) / Lakers -110 (-1.5)

Total: Over 223.5 (-108) Under 223.5 (-112)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers News, Analysis, and Picks

This game could have been a matchup of the King, LeBron James, and arguably the man who has usurped his throne, Kevin Durant. When James is playing, he leads the Lakers with 26.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He’s currently dealing with an abdomen issue but is expected to play.

Meanwhile, Durant leads the league in scoring, averaging 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists. However, Durant is in COVID-19 protocols and is not expected to play this game. Los Angeles will be without its second-leading scorer in Anthony Davis. Davis will be out for at least another three weeks due to a sprained MCL.

Without Durant, James Harden is the Nets defacto, go-to guy. He’s averaging 20.8 points, 9.6 assists, 7.9 rebounds. Harden is returning to the lineup, having not played since December 10th due to COVID-19 protocols. He’s shooting well below his capabilities this season but is still a threat to go off on any night.

The Nets scoring will be down without Durant, so we expect Harden’s assists to suffer because of it. The Lakers are so banged up that it’ll be tough for James to carry them to a win over Brooklyn.

The Picks: Nets Moneyline (+102), James Harden – Points + Assists: Under 40.5 (-122)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Mavericks +660 / Jazz -1000

Spread: Mavericks -110 (+13) / Jazz -110 (-13)

Total: Over 213.5 (-110) Under 213.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz News, Analysis, and Picks

The Jazz comes into this game in third place in the West and relatively healthy. The same can’t be said for the Mavericks. Dallas is seventh and will be missing seven players due to COVID-19 protocols. Most importantly, the Mavs will be without two of their four leading scorers in Luka Doncic, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Kristaps Porzingis is also questionable to play due to a toe injury.

Utah is the highest-scoring team in the league, averaging 115.8 points a game, while Dallas is 27th with 104.4. Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz with 25.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds per game.

This one could get ugly fast.

The Picks: Mavericks Spread +13 (-110), Total: Over 213 (-112)