NBA Betting Guide for Friday, December 3: Defense Will Be Key In San Francisco

Well, it had to come to an end at some point. Our eight-game winning streak came crashing down when DeMar DeRozan failed to record at least five assists in Thursday night’s ball game. The good news is that we can start another winning streak to replace the previous one. As a result, I’ve got my sights set on a total that seems a bit high, especially considering that one of the teams will be without one of their superstars.

Let’s head to the Bay Area, where the Warriors will host the Suns on Friday night.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Suns +235 | Warriors -290

Spread: Suns +7 (-110) | Warriors -7 (-110)

Total: Over 216 (-110) | Under 216 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Suns +900 | Warriors +600

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors, News, Analysis, and Picks

On Tuesday, NBA fans were treated to quite a game when the Suns defeated the Warriors 104-96. Both teams are ranked first and second in defensive efficiency as Golden State allows just 97.5 points per 100 possessions while Phoenix allows 101.4 points per 100 possessions. The key angle for this game is that the Suns will be without their star guard Devin Booker, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury. That will put a greater emphasis on the team’s defensive game plan while also weakening Phoenix’s ability to score many points.

Don’t get me wrong, Phoenix is still a pretty good team without him, but they’d much rather have Booker suit up for the game than be in street clothes.

Part of the reason the Suns have a chance is their perimeter defense. Phoenix is 13th in allowing opponents 12 three-point field goals per game. However, over its past three games, that number’s down to 10.7. Another thing that could help keep the scoring down is that Suns veteran guard, Chris Paul, has seen just about everything. Thus, the environment on Friday night won’t phase him. I’d expect the Suns to play this game at a much slower pace to conserve their energy on defense.

Another scenario that could work in our favor is if the Warriors steamroll the Suns. I really don’t see too many scenarios where Phoenix gets involved in a shootout. That’s not their modus operandi especially considering they’re ranked 24th with 11.5 three-point field goals per game.

Remember that the Suns are 12-10 to the under this season, while the Warriors are even more an under team at 15-6. Lastly, the total is 9-1 to the under in the past ten head-to-head meetings. When you couple that in with Booker’s absence, I like this game to stay under the total as well.

We had success during our run of locking in some prices by buying some insurance points every once in a while. And with the total currently sitting at 216, let’s buy this up to 217.5 at (-128) and take a shot at the under.

Pick: Under 217.5 (-128)

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid