NBA Betting Guide for Saturday, December 11: Back The Warriors On The Road In Philly

We’re heading to Philadelphia for our best bet on Saturday night as we need a bounce-back following yesterday’s play on the over in Toronto that never came close. When you need a sure thing, the Golden State Warriors are a pretty good team to get behind. Let’s go ahead and get right into the matchup.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Warriors -142 | 76ers +120

Spread: Warriors -3 (-112) | 76ers +3 (-108)

Total: Over 212 (-110) | Under 212 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Warriors +600 | 76ers +2400

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, News, Analysis, and Picks

After more than a quarter of the way into the season, the Philadelphia 76ers are learning the actual value of their wantaway player Ben Simmons. Philadelphia’s currently 14-12 on the season, which puts them in the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The team’s starting to realize that if they have any real championship aspirations, they need to have another star player on the court to pair with Joel Embiid. As a result, a recent report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe suggests that the 76ers are starting to accelerate trade talks to ship Simmons out of Philadelphia.

ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

It won’t surprise me if those discussions are a bit of a distraction with the 76ers at the moment. In just one season, Philadelphia’s dropped from second in defensive efficiency to 20th.

Call that the Ben Simmons effect as the 76ers don’t offer much of a threat to opposing teams defensively. They’ll need to contain a Warriors team 76ers that ranks second in effective field goal percentage (56.1%), an adjustment that accounts for three-point field goals vs. two-point field goals. With Steph Curry chasing the all-time three-point record, he’ll be looking to add to his tally in a big way.

To get an idea of how much the 76ers have struggled against the better teams in the league, they’re just 1-4 straight up and against the spread as a home underdog. That doesn’t bode well against a Warriors team that’s tied for the best record in the league at 21-4.

The Warriors are 3-1 straight up in their last four visits to Philadelphia but just 2-2 against the spread.

With Golden State laying three points on the road, I don’t think we need to outthink ourselves. Swallow the juice on the money line and back the better team on the road as a short favorite.

Pick: Warriors ML -142

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid