NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday, December 14: Target This Steph Curry Prop On Tuesday Night

The under cashed again for us on Monday night with plenty of room to spare in the Suns-Clippers game at the Staples Center. I’m already making plans to incorporate more unders into my handicap as I think bookmakers have done a poor job adjusting the numbers when stars have missed games. If you couple that with fewer fouls called by referees, then you’ve got the perfect elements for a low-scoring game.

Unfortunately, with just three games on Tuesday’s card, I couldn’t find value in any totals. As a result, I’ve got my sights set on a player prop that makes a ton of sense if you’re willing to think a little outside the box.

Let’s head to the Big Apple, where the Knicks will welcome the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Warriors -200 | Knicks +168

Spread: Warriors -5 (-110) | Knicks +5 (-110)

Total: Over 211.5 (-112) | Under 211.5 (-108)

NBA Championship Odds: Warriors +600 | Knicks +8000

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks, News, Analysis, and Picks

If you’re a Knicks fan or one who attends games regularly at Madison Square Garden, you get a chance to see basketball played in likely the most raucous arena in the world. The environment is always loud, with fans jawing at the players on opposing teams. It’s almost as if opposing teams visit the Garden with a point to prove. MSG is the literal manifestation of the line in Frank Sinatra’s song New York, New York, “If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere.” That’s why players always seem to save their best performances for the Garden.

One player who’s ready for his star to shine brightly is Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. Curry’s just two three-pointers shy from surpassing Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time three-point leader, and there’s no better place to do than at the Garden. Even if he’s a bit nervous, I think the atmosphere will help him relax.

New York fans do an excellent job of making the best player on the opposing team feel like a villain. The problem is that it doesn’t always work to their benefit. However, it is an intelligent basketball crowd, so they’ll fully know what’s at stake and want to be a part of a potentially historic night.

Secretly, there’ll be a decent amount of New York fans cheering for Curry. As a result, I’d expect a big performance from the Warriors’ point guard on Tuesday night.

I went back and took a look at the box scores of Curry’s past four games at the Garden, and he scored at least 29 in three of those contests. Curry’s points prop is currently at 26.5, and that number seems short. The Knicks have not been one of the better defensive teams in the league. They’re ranked 22nd in efficiency as opponents average 107.2 points per 100 possessions against them. New York is also 24th in allowing 13.3 three-point field goals per game. Both of those factors bode well for Curry having a big game.

I like him to go over the prop, which offers tremendous value at +100.

Pick: Curry points over 26.5 (+100)