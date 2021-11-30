NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday, November 30: A Player Prop To Target

We successfully backed the Pacers on Monday to push our ATS winning streak to a season-high six games. It’s been quite a run, and as I said yesterday if you haven’t hopped on board, what are you waiting for? With just five games today on the NBA card, it’s been a challenge to find inefficiencies in the market. That’s why I’ve got my sights set on a player prop that I feel is undervalued.

Let’s head to Sacramento, where the Kings will take on the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Lakers -166 | Kings +140

Spread: Lakers -4 (-110) | Kings +4 (-110)

Total: Over 226.5 (-110) | Under 226.5 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Lakers +1000 | Kings +50000

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings, News, Analysis, and Picks

The Los Angeles Lakers will try to put together a two-game winning streak when they head to Sacramento to take on the Kings. Los Angeles has won just one of the past five matchups against Sacramento, and it’ll need a complete performance to have any chance at coming away with the victory. That means their star players will have to play at a high level with more dynamism on offense and a commitment to sharing the basketball.

One player who figures to have a critical role to play in the game is Lakers center, Anthony Davis. Davis is averaging a double-double with 24.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. However, he’s also chipping in with three assists per game. His assists prop is currently set at 2.5, which makes sense given his season average. However, what’s interesting about Davis is that on all nine occasions this season, when he’s coming off a game with two or fewer assists, he’s rebounded to dish out at least three dimes. That’s precisely the spot Davis finds himself in for tonight’s game.

Davis has also done well as a facilitator in games against the Kings in the past. In four of his past five outings against Sacramento, he finished with at least three assists. He’s produced 15 helpers in those five games and finished with six assists on two occasions.

NBA players are notorious for knowing how they’ve performed on a game-to-game basis. Thus, I don’t think there’s any doubt that Davis knows how he’s fared against the Kings over the past few seasons. We’re already seeing some money come in on him going over 2.5 assists as the odds are currently juiced up to -138. I think it’s still playable at that price, but I wouldn’t wait too long to get involved just in case it climbs even higher.

Pick: Anthony Davis assists over 2.5 (-138)

