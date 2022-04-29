NBA Champion-Odds Power Rankings: Dubs in Familiar Territory

Overview

The opening round of the NBA playoffs is nearly in the books, with only the Minnesota Timberwolves-Memphis Grizzlies series still to be decided (Game 6 tonight). With several teams making viable claims to be considered title favorites, let’s have a look at the league’s postseason power rankings.

Postseason Power Rankings (Based on FanDuel NBA Finals Odds)

1) Golden State Warriors (+320)

The Warriors brought back memories of their dynasty years with a convincing 4-1 series victory over the Denver Nuggets. Finally healthy, Steve Kerr’s new “death lineup” of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green presents one of the scariest challenges in all of basketball.

Second Round Matchup: Winner of Timberwolves-Grizzlies Series

2) Phoenix Suns (+330)

Phoenix survived Devin Booker’s injury to advance past a pesky New Orleans Pelicans squad in six games. With all of the attention focused on the Warriors’ electrifying play, the NBA’s best team during the regular season appears to be flying under the radar.

Second Round Matchup: Dallas Mavericks

3) Boston Celtics (+370)

The only team to sweep their first-round opponent, the Celtics made quick work of the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. Boasting the league’s premier defense, in addition to its star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston looks like the class of the Eastern Conference.

Second Round Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks

4) Miami Heat (+650)

Even without Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, Miami was able to send the Atlanta Hawks packing with Tuesday’s Game 5 victory. One of the NBA’s deepest and most physical teams, the Heat are showing why they’re the Eastern Conference’s number one seed.

Second Round Matchup: Philadelphia 76ers

5) Milwaukee Bucks (+700)

Milwaukee dismantled the Chicago Bulls in the opening round, only to lose star forward Khris Middleton to a Grade 2 MCL sprain. Middleton is expected to miss the entire second round – a real blow to the Bucks’ championship hopes.

Second Round Matchup: Boston Celtics

6) Memphis Grizzlies (+1300)

The second seed out West, Memphis, has had more trouble with the scrappy Minnesota Timberwolves than many anticipated. Up three games to two, the Grizz will look to close things out on the road Friday night.

Potential Second Round Matchup: Golden State Warriors

7) Philadelphia 76ers (+1400)

The Sixers avoided becoming the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-0 series lead, ousting the Raptors in a dominant 132-97 Game 6 victory Thursday night. James Harden finally looked like the player we’ve grown accustomed to, something that will need to continue if Philly is going to have success in round two.

Second Round Matchup: Miami Heat

8) Dallas Mavericks (+1600)

Luka Doncic is healthy and the Mavericks are off to the second round for the first time since 2011. They will be in for a tough series against the 64-win Suns, but as long as Doncic is on the floor, Dallas will have a fighting chance.

Second Round Matchup: Phoenix Suns

9) Minnesota Timberwolves (+16000)

The T-Wolves could easily be leading their respective series with the Grizzlies if not for three demoralizing losses, none worse than blowing a 26-point lead in Game 3 at home with a chance to take the series lead. Down three games to two, there is no margin for error if Minnesota hopes to move on.

Potential Second Round Matchup: Golden State Warriors