NBA Champions Futures Odds & Analysis Updated: Return Of Kyrie and Klay Make Big Difference

NBA Champions Futures Odds and Analysis Updated: Return Of Kyrie & Klay Make Big Difference

As we reach the midpoint of the NBA season, Let’s look at the favorite, the hottest team in the league, and a potential dark horse in the East. You can find up-to-date NBA Championship and all your futures odds at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Odds For 2022 NBA Champions

Brooklyn Nets: +260 Golden State Warriors: +460 Milwaukee Bucks: +700 Phoenix Suns: +800 Utah Jazz: +1200 Los Angeles Lakers: +1300 Miami Heat: +1400 Chicago Bulls: +2200 Philadelphia 76ers: +2400 Los Angeles Clippers: +2700

Part-Time Kyrie Shakes Things Up For Nets

The Brooklyn Nets remain at the top of the NBA Champions’ odds board after superstar point guard Kyrie Irving was able to return to the team and play in road games as an unvaccinated player. The league is finally seeing the three-headed monster of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Irving as they combined for 79 points in their 129-121 win over the Indiana Pacers, Irving’s season debut. Baked into the number was always this level of uncertainty and risk in hoping the point guard would play this season but now that it’s official, Brooklyn is the clear-cut favorite to take down the 2022 NBA Championship. If you think the team’s star power is simply too much for any other contenders, +260 may still hold some value for you.

Warriors Making Push With Klay’s Return Looming

The Golden State Warriors boast the second-best record in the NBA and have done so without one of their most important pieces seeing the court in a long time. All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson will make an emotional return to the Warriors lineup on Sunday when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. If Golden State can put together a 29-9 record without Thompson, it feels like the league and oddsmakers are preparing for how much better the team can get when they get to add another 20 points per game to the lineup. If the guard makes his return to the tune of 20 or more points on Sunday, expect this number to get even shorter. If you like the Warriors and believe Klay could make them even more lethal, take them now before public money starts to come in following Sunday’s action.

Phoenix Continues To Lay Low

Despite boasting the league’s best record at 30-8 and a proven roster that made last season’s NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns continue to be considered a bit of a dark horse by the FanDuel Sportsbook. At +800, they currently have the fourth-shortest odds yet have already beaten both the Nets and Warriors so far this season. They have a proven scorer in Devin Booker, a capable big man in Deandre Ayton, and one of the league’s all-time best point guards in Chris Paul to run the show. Add in a solid supporting cast that is mostly similar to last year, and Phoenix may hold some value at eight-to-one with the league’s top record.

