NBA Champions Futures Odds & Analysis Updated: Scorching Suns Make a Run

The NBA season has been a wild one just a quarter of the way through, but many of the perceived heavyweights are still atop the odds board. Let’s look at the favorite, the hottest team in the league, and a potential dark horse in the East. You can find up-to-date NBA Championship and all your futures odds at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Odds For 2022 NBA Champions

Brooklyn Nets: +260 Golden State Warriors: +600 Milwaukee Bucks: +700 Phoenix Suns: +900 Los Angeles Lakers: +1000 Utah Jazz: +1100 Miami Heat: +1200 Los Angeles Clippers: +2100 Philadelphia 76ers: +2400 Denver Nuggets: +2400

Is Phoenix Undervalued?

After their statement win over Golden State on Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns are tied with the Warriors for the best record in the NBA at 18-3. Any worry of regression from a Finals loss in 2021 has gone out the window as Phoenix looks ready to make another deep playoff push with a strong nucleus of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton leading the way. Yet, the Suns sit just ahead of the eight-seed Los Angeles Lakers and behind the 13-8 Milwaukee Bucks in championship odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook. As we are now a quarter of the way into the season, it’s clear that this Phoenix team is just as scary as a season ago and looks more than capable of repeating a trip to the NBA Finals. If you’re looking to back the Suns, now may be the time because if they continue to play like this, that number will only shrink further.

Stick With The Nets

The Brooklyn Nets remain the heavy odds-on favorite to win the NBA Championship, and it’s hard to go against the reasoning. Kevin Durant still looks like the best player in the world as things stand, and with James Harden at his side, Brooklyn is home to the best duo in the league. They seem like heavy favorites to make it out of a weak Eastern Conference, and if you can have a +260 ticket heading into the Finals in a tricky matchup, you will certainly have a hedging opportunity before the start of the series. It’s simple, back the Nets even as strong favorites and expect them to get out of this East for a chance to hedge or ride them out in the 2022 Finals.

Can The Heat Be The East’s Dark Horse?

If you’re going to take a bit of a flier here, it may be best to look towards the East, which has shown to be the softer of the two conferences since teams won’t have to get past the Suns and Warriors to even make the Finals. Why not the Miami Heat? They are a team that has been there before as they are just two years removed from an NBA Finals appearance. Miami still has plenty of roster continuity from that season and currently sit as the East’s fifth-seed at 13-9. A superstar in Jimmy Butler surrounded by budding young talent in Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and newly-acquired Kyle Lowry feels like a worthy investment at +1200 in the weaker Eastern Conference. Take a shot with Miami here.

