It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Gifts, food, family, and the NBA on Christmas!

Five of the eight teams playing are returning from last season’s Christmas schedule. Favorites have typically done well on Christmas Day, going 54-46 ATS in the past 100, although underdogs covered four of five last season, with the New York Knicks being the only favorite to beat the spread.

Game 1 Best Bet: Philadelphia 76ers -2 (-110)

The New York Knicks have a daunting task ahead trying to contain Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid is averaging 33 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 4.6 APG as the center is having another MVP-caliber season in leading the Sixers to a 17-12 record despite the team being hit with the injury bug.

New York won the lone meeting this season 106-104 in Philadelphia. Both teams are red-hot heading into Christmas, as the Knicks have won eight of their last nine, and Philadelphia is riding a six-game win streak.

Game 2 Best Bet: Over 225.5 Total Points (-110)

Two superstars…but two teams that are undeserving of a Christmas game.

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers stumble their way into the holiday with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook dealing with injuries. Sitting in 13th place in the Western Conference, the Lakers look like they will miss the playoffs, despite LeBron’s high-level basketball.

The Dallas Mavericks have also been a disappointment this season. They are the second-worst team ATS in the NBA. Despite their struggles, Dallas has been dominant at home with a 12-5 record. That should continue. The OVER is the best bet, with both teams seemingly allergic to defense.

Game 3 Best Bet: Milwaukee Bucks +5 (-110)

This is THE best game on the Christmas slate. Two of the favorites for the Eastern Conference will go head-to-head for the first time this season.

The Boston Celtics are on a bit of a slide as they’ve lost six of their last ten, including their past three, with their last home win in November. Despite their poor form, the C’s are still second in the Eastern Conference behind the best duo in the NBA. Jayson Tatum is having an MVP-like season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are surging. Winners in seven out of their last ten, they have overtaken Boston for first place in the East. With 36 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated in their 117-113 win over the Celtics last Christmas. Both teams are relatively healthy heading into this matchup.

Game 4 Best Bet: Golden State Warriors +4 (-110)

This matchup would have been SO spicy if the Golden State Warriors were healthy. Both teams dislike each other and have openly called each other out in the media. Unfortunately, the defending champions are banged up. Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins are out, while Draymond Green, JaMychal Green, and Donte DiVincenzo are doubtful.

With losses in seven of their last ten, compared to the Memphis Grizzlies, who have won seven of ten, the champions are underdogs at home. The Grizz are tied for first place in the Western Conference, led by Ja Morant, averaging 27 points per game this season.

Despite their struggles, the Warriors are still formidable at home with a 12-2 record. It is also worth noting that Memphis has a negative record as the away side, where they are 6-9 overall and have the NBA’S worst ATS record.

Game 5 Best Bet: Denver Nuggets -2.5 (-110)

The Denver Nuggets keep rolling, and Nikola Jokic is making a case for his third straight MVP. Jokic is averaging nearly a triple-double and recently recorded 27 rebounds in one game. They’re tied for first place in the West, boast a 10-3 record at home, and have won four of their last five games.

The Phoenix Suns have struggled to put a consistent starting five on the floor due to injuries and have lost six of ten, with an underwhelming 5-9 record away from home. Despite that, the Suns remain among the most talented teams in the NBA, good for fourth place in the West. The good news for Phoenix is Devin Booker is in line to return for Christmas.