NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Meet with Nets' Kyrie Irving Next Week

According to pr.NBA.com, Commissioner Adam Silver will meet with Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving next week to discuss the latter’s recent actions. Irving shared a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his Twitter last Thursday, a film that is widely viewed to contain several antisemitic tropes.

Silver, who is Jewish, addressed the situation in a statement on Thursday:

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and, more specifically, denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Irving said on Wednesday he opposes all forms of hatred and that he and the Nets will each donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations.

Brooklyn returns to action Friday for a road matchup against the Washington Wizards.

You can find the latest NBA odds and betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook.