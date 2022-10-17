Last season saw Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart capture his first career NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award. Smart received 37 first-place votes, becoming the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton in 1996.

Who are the early favorites to walk away with this year’s hardware? Let’s see what the preseason futures market has to say.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Preseason DPOY Odds

Player Team Odds Rudy Gobert MIN +400 Bam Adebayo MIA +650 Robert Williams BOS +800 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL +850 Mikal Bridges PHX +1200 Draymond Green GSW +1400 Marcus Smart BOS +1400 Anthony Davis LAK +1400 Evan Mobley CLE +1600 Ben Simmons PHI +1800

Unsurprisingly, it’s Minnesota Timberwolves big man and three-time DPOY recipient Rudy Gobert leading the way at +400 odds. Should Gobert reclaim the crown, he would join Hall of Famers Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only four-time winners in the history of the NBA.