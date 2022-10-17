BETTING evergreen NBA
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Preseason DPOY Odds

Last season saw Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart capture his first career NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award. Smart received 37 first-place votes, becoming the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton in 1996.

Who are the early favorites to walk away with this year’s hardware? Let’s see what the preseason futures market has to say.

Player  Team  Odds
Rudy Gobert MIN +400
Bam Adebayo MIA +650
Robert Williams BOS +800
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL +850
Mikal Bridges PHX +1200
Draymond Green GSW +1400
Marcus Smart BOS +1400
Anthony Davis LAK +1400
Evan Mobley CLE +1600
Ben Simmons PHI +1800

Unsurprisingly, it’s Minnesota Timberwolves big man and three-time DPOY recipient Rudy Gobert leading the way at +400 odds. Should Gobert reclaim the crown, he would join Hall of Famers Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only four-time winners in the history of the NBA.