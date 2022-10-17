NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Preseason DPOY Odds
Paul Connor
Last season saw Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart capture his first career NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award. Smart received 37 first-place votes, becoming the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton in 1996.
Who are the early favorites to walk away with this year’s hardware? Let’s see what the preseason futures market has to say.
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Preseason DPOY Odds
Player
Team
Odds
Rudy Gobert
MIN
+400
Bam Adebayo
MIA
+650
Robert Williams
BOS
+800
Giannis Antetokounmpo
MIL
+850
Mikal Bridges
PHX
+1200
Draymond Green
GSW
+1400
Marcus Smart
BOS
+1400
Anthony Davis
LAK
+1400
Evan Mobley
CLE
+1600
Ben Simmons
PHI
+1800
Unsurprisingly, it’s Minnesota Timberwolves big man and three-time DPOY recipient Rudy Gobert leading the way at +400 odds. Should Gobert reclaim the crown, he would join Hall of Famers Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only four-time winners in the history of the NBA.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.