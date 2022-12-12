Entering the second week of December, the NBA season is in full swing. A lot of bets could pay off for the average basketball fan. Naming the award winners could pay big dividends, and keeping yourself up to date with the odds will only help.

The NBA has recently turned into an offensive-driven league. Nonetheless, a handful of players still make their name on the defensive end. Let’s check out who the betting favorites are for Defensive Player of the Year.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Player Team Odds Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks +100 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks +650 O.G. Anunoby Toronto Raptors +650 Evan Mobley Cleveland Cavaliers +1200

Brook Lopez +100

The Bucks’ big man has been the heart and soul of the Bucks’ defense since he arrived in Milwaukee. The seven-footer leads the league in blocks per game, averaging 2.9. The Stanford product is also bringing down 4.3 defensive rebounds a night.

If the 34-year-old continues his defensive dominance, he could run away with the award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo +650

The Greek Freak is known as one of the best players in the league at both ends of the court each season. Looking to add another DPOY to his resume, Antetokounmpo looks to close in on teammate Brook Lopez. As the year continues, the race between the Bucks’ defenders could come down to the wire.

Giannis is averaging 8.9 defensive rebounds per game, along with 0.9 steals and one block. Anyone who watches Antetokounmpo play knows his importance and impact on the Milwaukee defense.

Could the two-time MVP add another DPOY to his resume?

O.G. Anunoby +650

The young Raptor forward has continued to improve year in and year out. This year, Anunoby has showcased his lockdown defense and other skill sets. Putting the league on notice, the rising star is in the hunt for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Leading the league in steals with 2.4 steals per game and with 4.5 defensive rebounds per contest, Anunoby’s numbers don’t lie. Could O.G. be DPOY?

Evan Mobley +1200

Since his arrival in the league, the sophomore has taken the NBA by storm. With off-the-wall talent, the big man shines on both ends of the floor. There is no shock that Mobley is making a case as a DPOY candidate.

The USC alum is averaging 6.5 defensive rebounds per game and 1.4 blocks. The versatile 21-year-old also averages under a steal per game at 0.9. The young star looks to leave his mark on the race, hoping to pull ahead of his competition as the season continues.